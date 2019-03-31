|
|
July 14, 1940 - March 26, 2019
Dahlia G. Cardenas age 78 of San Antonio was called home to be with Our Lord on March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Ignacio and Cruz Gonzales; brothers Johnny Gonzales and Benito Gonzales; sisters Anita Cortez and Madelyn Webb; grandson Chad Guerra; stepson Kenny Cardenas. She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years Jimmy Cardenas; children Andrew Guerra Jr., Leticia (Trey) Mueller, Karen, Robert (Martina) and Kelly Cardenas. Grandchildren; Christina, Cody, Courtney, Camille, Curstin, Derek, Abby and Dillon Guerra. Rebecca, Robert II and Jessica Cardenas; great grandchildren; Kristiana, Kristeena, Dominique, Damian, Joaquin, Patrick, Lilyanna, Mason and Eliott; brothers Ignacio Jr, George, Albert, Ruben and Raul Gonzales; sisters Carrie Ramon and Sandy Flores. She was a faithful woman of God. She was deeply loved by her family friends and neighbors. Her legacy will remain in our hearts for all eternity.
Visitation is Sunday, April 7, 2019 Mission Park South 1700 S. E. Military Dr., San Antonio from 6 to 9 pm Rosary 7 pm. Funeral Mass April 8, 2019, 9:15 am at Saint Dominic Church 5919 Ingram Road. Interment 11:15 am at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery 1500 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio. Reception held 12:30 pm at the Piper Community Center at St. Dominic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019