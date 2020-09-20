Dalal Kuri, age 96, beloved wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully and entered the gates of heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of September 13, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

Dalal was born January 14, 1924 in Kafroun, Syria to parents Martha Kuri and Tooma Saade. She married in 1950 in Tripoli, Lebanon at the age of 26 to Yaudat Kuri. They migrated to Mexico via The Canary Islands in 1961 to join family and explore business opportunities in the clothing industry.

She dedicated her life to being a loving mother and homemaker to her five sons. She dove headstrong into the Mexican culture learning to speak fluent Spanish and cook authentic Mexican food better than the locals! She enjoyed daily visits from friends and family and talking over a good cup of Arabic coffee. She was a devout Catholic, loved attending Mass, and prayed for each and every one of us daily. Although her focus was on her children, she was a mom to us all. She would not allow anyone to leave her home without a full stomach, after a meal, dessert AND coffee. She travelled often to California and Texas to visit family and moved permanently to San Antonio Texas in 2015. She loved the sunshine, cooking, praying the Rosary and going on walks. She often reflected on her cherished memories of her family in Syria and family and friends in Mexico.

Her life was not without tragedy as she lost five daughters shortly before or after their birth and lost her oldest son Hamid, at the age of 45 to cancer. Although one never really heals from losses such as these, it is a testament to her internal strength, devout faith, and prayer that she was able to navigate through these difficult times. Dalal is preceded in death by her husband Yaudat Kuri; son Hamid, five daughters, her parents, and a sister.

Dalal is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marian; her children Elias and wife Roula, Kalife and wife Ann, Paul and wife Grettel, and Gabriel; her brother Hannah and wife Laila; sister Laila and husband Taoufik; her grandchildren Gabriel, Christopher; Anthony, Anel and Andre; Ana , Katie, Alex and Joseph; Nicole, Yaudat, Jean Paul, and Michael; and Karime. In addition, she was blessed with many loving and caring friends, neighbors, and extended family.

ROSARY

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

11:30 A.M.

ST. GEORGE MARONITE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 25, 2020

12:00 NOON

ST. GEORGE MARONITE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

Rev. Charles Khachan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. George Maronite Catholic Church. Services will also be livestreamed via St. George Maronite Catholic Church.

