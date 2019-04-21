|
January 22, 1950 - April 7, 2019
Dale Alan Neese of Helotes Tx died on April 7, 2019. Born January 22, 1950 in Nashville TN, he graduated from Middle Tennessee State University.
A man of many talents, Dale loved his art, music and plants. He was a master potter with work in collections throughout the US and around the world. Over the years he taught at Southwest School of Art, Castroville Pottery, Centennial Art Center and conducted workshops at various art centers. He travelled and studied ceramics in China and Italy, and was actively involved with the San Antonio Potters Guild and Texas ClayFest community. He loved raising desert roses and sculpting bonsai, and had a large collection of cacti.
Dale is survived by his wife Mary Jane (McCool), daughter Shelby Leigh of Gunnison CO and sisters Gloria Carter of Spring Hill TN and Debra Mann of Santa Fe TN.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 4th at 2 pm at the Dennis Smith Ceramics Studio at the Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta, San Antonio TX 78205.
Memorials may be made to the Southwest School of Art Scholarship Program or to the SAMMinistries at www.samm.org.
