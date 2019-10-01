|
|
Dale Allen Moczygemba, age 46, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Dale was born on November 30, 1972, to Elfren and Linda Moczygemba in Kenedy, Tx. He was a 1991 graduate of Karnes City High School. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1995.
He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and the rest of his family, he loved to bar-b-que, build things, watching the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys, and play pool with his friends.
Dale is survived by his two children Chase and Rex Moczygemba of San Antonio; his parents Elfren and Linda Moczygemba of Karnes City; sister Diane (Donnie) Dziuk of Karnes City; niece Kassidy Dziuk and nephew Kamden Dziuk; and friend Angelica Barrier. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Alois and Agnes Kowalik and John and Frances Moczygemba.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Rhodes funeral home with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Hobson Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019