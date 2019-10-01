Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home Inc
115 S Esplanade St
Karnes City, TX 78118
(830) 780-3334
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rhodes Funeral Home Inc
115 S Esplanade St
Karnes City, TX 78118
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Rhodes Funeral Home Inc
115 S Esplanade St
Karnes City, TX 78118
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cornelius Catholic Church
Karnes City, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Moczygemba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Allen Moczygemba


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Allen Moczygemba Obituary

Dale Allen Moczygemba, age 46, of Karnes City, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

Dale was born on November 30, 1972, to Elfren and Linda Moczygemba in Kenedy, Tx. He was a 1991 graduate of Karnes City High School. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 1995.

He enjoyed spending time with his two sons and the rest of his family, he loved to bar-b-que, build things, watching the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys, and play pool with his friends.

Dale is survived by his two children Chase and Rex Moczygemba of San Antonio; his parents Elfren and Linda Moczygemba of Karnes City; sister Diane (Donnie) Dziuk of Karnes City; niece Kassidy Dziuk and nephew Kamden Dziuk; and friend Angelica Barrier. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Alois and Agnes Kowalik and John and Frances Moczygemba.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Rhodes funeral home with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday October 3, 2019 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. Interment will follow at the Hobson Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rhodes Funeral Home Inc
Download Now