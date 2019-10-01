Home

Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Friedens Church
Geronimo., TX
Dale Allen Moczygemba

Dale Allen Moczygemba Obituary

Evelyn Martha (Schuenemann) Meyer, 93, of Edmond, OK, formerly of Seguin, died Sept. 26, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at Friedens Church in Geronimo. She married Delvin H. "Porky" Meyer, to whom she was wed 58 years until his passing. She was a lifelong member of Eastern Star/Seguin chapter, American Legion and the VFW auxiliaries and Friedens Church. She was retired from civil service at Randolph AFB. Survivors include son, Stanley Meyer (Terrie) of Virginia Beach, Va. and daughter Carol Hartzog (Jim) of Edmond, Okla.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. (Tres Hewell Mortuary)

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
