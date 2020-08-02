Dr. Dale Allen Wood of San Antonio passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Dale was a man of highest character consistently demonstrating integrity, thoughtfulness, humility, and his faith in God. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather affectionately known as "Papa". A physician in San Antonio for 43 years, he was dedicated to each of his patients and worked tirelessly for their health and wellbeing. He was passionate about taking care of others and also about making a difference for those less fortunate. He devoted his time and expertise locally, nationally, and internationally. He was always available and there was never a problem too large or too small. Dale was truly a man for all seasons and he will be greatly missed by those who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Dale was born on February 4, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Hubert O. "Bob" Wood and Jean Carolyn McAfee Wood. He attended Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, Illinois. During this time, he participated in the Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout badge with two palms. He graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana and was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. In 1965, he entered medical school at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and was a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Following medical school, Dale completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics at Brooke Army Hospital Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, and a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado. Upon completion of his fellowship, he returned to San Antonio where he served in the United States Army Medical Corps in the Departments of Pediatric and Allergy/Immunology at Brooke General Hospital and was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. Upon returning, he was also appointed the Army's Child Advocate for Children of Abuse. While serving in this position, he was invited to speak at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on child abuse. After completion of his military service, he continued his work as an advocate for children of abuse, and he served as chairman of the San Antonio Child Abuse Council for many years. In 1977, he established the Southwest Asthma and Allergy Clinic in San Antonio where he practiced for 43 years. Dale was a devoted physician who cared and advocated for countless patients, many of whom became close friends, before retiring in June 2020.

During medical school, Dale married Mertie Lewis of Abilene, Texas on June 18, 1966. In June, they celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage. Mertie and Dale have two children, Andrea Lynn Wood Potter of Williamsburg, Virginia and Eric Allen Wood of Denver, Colorado and four grandchildren.

Dale was active in many professional and social organizations including; the Bexar County Medical Society, The Bexar County Medical Society Foundation Board, The Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association, the Joint Council of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology, The Council of National Trustees for National Jewish Medical and Research Center in Denver, Colorado, American Lung Association, San Antonio Area Foundation Board, San Antonio Coalition for Children, Youth and Families, The Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health Foundation Board, South Texas Blood and Tissue Foundation Board, The Rotary Club, The Optimist Club, The San Antonio Country Club, The Club Giraud, and The Governors Club.

Dale received numerous awards for his civic contributions to his community including; The G. Gordon Beck Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award from the American Lung Association of Texas, the Bexar County Medical Society's Foundation Award, the Boysville Guardian Angel Award, the Arthur O'Krent Humanitarian Award of Boysville, the Doctoral Achievement Award from the Texas State Senate, Texas State House of Representatives, the 23rd Congressional District of Texas and the West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Most Compassionate Doctor Award from Patient's Choice, TMA Foundation Major Donor Award, American Lung Association of Texas Outstanding Support in the fight Against Lung Disease Award, The Bexar Med IPA Distinguished Service and Dedication to the Physicians of BexarMed IPA award, The Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health Legacy of Hope Award. Dale was also a member of the Downtown Rotary Club for 30 years and was the given the Perfect Attendance Award.

Dale was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio. He was ordained a Deacon of the church in 1998 and went on to become a Lifetime Deacon in 2019. He also volunteered weekly at their prayer room for many years. Truly, he was a good and faithful servant of his Lord.

Dale loved skiing, hunting and fishing, and in his later years retreating to his ranch located in Southwest Texas with his precious wife Mertie and his beloved dog, Schotzie. For the last 20 years, one of his favorite pastimes was hosting Thanksgiving at the ranch, which became a much beloved family tradition. He was a dedicated fisherman who always took the time to teach his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews how to catch all sorts of swimming creatures. He also enjoyed watching Cowboys football and going to Spurs basketball games to cheer for his beloved team and assist the referees with their officiating.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Hubert O. "Bob" Wood and Jean Carolyn McAfee Wood, his brother, Gary Lee Wood, sister-in-law, Diema Carpenter, his grandparents Charles and Agnes Wood and Roy and Viola McAfee, his step-father George Nickolas, and his Uncle Dale Wood and wife Ann. Dale is survived by his beloved wife Mertie, as well as his daughter Andrea Wood Potter and her husband Michael Bradley Potter; his son Eric Allen Wood and his wife Casey Michelle Collins Wood; and granddaughters Abbey, Hannah and Brooke Potter, and his grandson Luke Wood. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, LaDell Lemmons, brothers-in-law Tryon Temple Lewis and his wife Debbie and John Ryan Lewis and his wife Debbie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the outstanding and dedicated office staff who assisted Dale in his practice; to each and every one of his colleagues; and for the outpouring love and support from all of his wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Avenue. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78212 at 1:30 pm on Tuesday August 4, 2020. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestreaming of Dale's memorial service will begin promptly at service time on Tuesday, August 4th via this link: https://livestream.com/tbcsanantonio/events/9238837 .

