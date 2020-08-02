1/1
DR. DALE ALLEN WOOD
1943 - 2020
Dr. Dale Allen Wood of San Antonio passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Dale was a man of highest character consistently demonstrating integrity, thoughtfulness, humility, and his faith in God. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather affectionately known as "Papa". A physician in San Antonio for 43 years, he was dedicated to each of his patients and worked tirelessly for their health and wellbeing. He was passionate about taking care of others and also about making a difference for those less fortunate. He devoted his time and expertise locally, nationally, and internationally. He was always available and there was never a problem too large or too small. Dale was truly a man for all seasons and he will be greatly missed by those who had the good fortune of knowing him.

Dale was born on February 4, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Hubert O. "Bob" Wood and Jean Carolyn McAfee Wood. He attended Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, Illinois. During this time, he participated in the Boy Scouts of America and earned his Eagle Scout badge with two palms. He graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana and was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. In 1965, he entered medical school at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas and was a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Following medical school, Dale completed an Internship and Residency in Pediatrics at Brooke Army Hospital Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, and a Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado. Upon completion of his fellowship, he returned to San Antonio where he served in the United States Army Medical Corps in the Departments of Pediatric and Allergy/Immunology at Brooke General Hospital and was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel. Upon returning, he was also appointed the Army's Child Advocate for Children of Abuse. While serving in this position, he was invited to speak at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland on child abuse. After completion of his military service, he continued his work as an advocate for children of abuse, and he served as chairman of the San Antonio Child Abuse Council for many years. In 1977, he established the Southwest Asthma and Allergy Clinic in San Antonio where he practiced for 43 years. Dale was a devoted physician who cared and advocated for countless patients, many of whom became close friends, before retiring in June 2020.

During medical school, Dale married Mertie Lewis of Abilene, Texas on June 18, 1966. In June, they celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage. Mertie and Dale have two children, Andrea Lynn Wood Potter of Williamsburg, Virginia and Eric Allen Wood of Denver, Colorado and four grandchildren.

Dale was active in many professional and social organizations including; the Bexar County Medical Society, The Bexar County Medical Society Foundation Board, The Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association, the Joint Council of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology, The Council of National Trustees for National Jewish Medical and Research Center in Denver, Colorado, American Lung Association, San Antonio Area Foundation Board, San Antonio Coalition for Children, Youth and Families, The Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health Foundation Board, South Texas Blood and Tissue Foundation Board, The Rotary Club, The Optimist Club, The San Antonio Country Club, The Club Giraud, and The Governors Club.

Dale received numerous awards for his civic contributions to his community including; The G. Gordon Beck Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award from the American Lung Association of Texas, the Bexar County Medical Society's Foundation Award, the Boysville Guardian Angel Award, the Arthur O'Krent Humanitarian Award of Boysville, the Doctoral Achievement Award from the Texas State Senate, Texas State House of Representatives, the 23rd Congressional District of Texas and the West San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Most Compassionate Doctor Award from Patient's Choice, TMA Foundation Major Donor Award, American Lung Association of Texas Outstanding Support in the fight Against Lung Disease Award, The Bexar Med IPA Distinguished Service and Dedication to the Physicians of BexarMed IPA award, The Ecumenical Center for Religion and Health Legacy of Hope Award. Dale was also a member of the Downtown Rotary Club for 30 years and was the given the Perfect Attendance Award.

Dale was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio. He was ordained a Deacon of the church in 1998 and went on to become a Lifetime Deacon in 2019. He also volunteered weekly at their prayer room for many years. Truly, he was a good and faithful servant of his Lord.

Dale loved skiing, hunting and fishing, and in his later years retreating to his ranch located in Southwest Texas with his precious wife Mertie and his beloved dog, Schotzie. For the last 20 years, one of his favorite pastimes was hosting Thanksgiving at the ranch, which became a much beloved family tradition. He was a dedicated fisherman who always took the time to teach his grandchildren, and nieces and nephews how to catch all sorts of swimming creatures. He also enjoyed watching Cowboys football and going to Spurs basketball games to cheer for his beloved team and assist the referees with their officiating.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Hubert O. "Bob" Wood and Jean Carolyn McAfee Wood, his brother, Gary Lee Wood, sister-in-law, Diema Carpenter, his grandparents Charles and Agnes Wood and Roy and Viola McAfee, his step-father George Nickolas, and his Uncle Dale Wood and wife Ann. Dale is survived by his beloved wife Mertie, as well as his daughter Andrea Wood Potter and her husband Michael Bradley Potter; his son Eric Allen Wood and his wife Casey Michelle Collins Wood; and granddaughters Abbey, Hannah and Brooke Potter, and his grandson Luke Wood. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, LaDell Lemmons, brothers-in-law Tryon Temple Lewis and his wife Debbie and John Ryan Lewis and his wife Debbie, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their love and appreciation to the outstanding and dedicated office staff who assisted Dale in his practice; to each and every one of his colleagues; and for the outpouring love and support from all of his wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Avenue. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 319 E. Mulberry Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78212 at 1:30 pm on Tuesday August 4, 2020. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestreaming of Dale's memorial service will begin promptly at service time on Tuesday, August 4th via this link: https://livestream.com/tbcsanantonio/events/9238837 .

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
AUG
4
Service
01:30 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Prayers for Mertie and family. Dale was such a good man. Ron and Marla Rushing
Marla Rushing
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dr. Wood was my friend and my physician. I looked forward to his sending me a nightly prayer.
He will be missed by me and everyone who had the good fortune to know him. Rest in peace my good friend.
Jerry Evans
Friend
August 1, 2020
My sweet Mertie - We're thinking about you constantly and sending so much love to you, Andrea, and Eric. It is hard to imagine a world without Dale - what a special, lovely man. I will be watching the service and will hope to see and hug you sometimes soon. Lots of love, Sandy Erben Marquez
Sandy Marquez
Family Friend
August 1, 2020
My thoughts , prayers and love and with his loved ones. He was such a beautiful soul, very loving and caring. You will be greatly missed. Words are not enough to describe you. Fly with the angels and always remember the ones who love you. To Mertie,Andrea and Eric whom i got the pleasure to see grow up my prayers and love always. Hilda Tyler
Hilda Tyler
Friend
August 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with you❣ Dale will be greatly missed. Love. Carl and Karen Hubbard
Karen Hubbard
Friend
August 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of healing.
Bill & Hilda Schreibman
Friend
August 1, 2020
Dale was such a wonderful man and I was truly saddened by his passing. My heart goes out to Mertie and his family.
Denise Reams White
Friend
August 1, 2020
Husband, father, physician, friend, fellow human who showed a remarkable caring quality in each sphere. Such a painful bewildering departure leaves us knowing there's a hole he used to fill that we'll all continue to feel, wishing he were back to fill it.
Kathy and Clif Barnhart
Friend
August 1, 2020
I will really miss your warm and friendly smile whenever I ran into you. When I had to come to the office to see you, you always made me feel like I was the most important person in the world. You would always call me your favorite teacher. After I had taught Eric so many years ago, you always had time...or at least made time... to stop and visit to see how I was doing. My heart goes out to your family, Mertie, Andrea, and Eric and their families. May you find comfort in knowing that Dale will live on in the heart of everyone he knew as a kind and generous man.
Ilene Arbetter
Family Friend
August 1, 2020
Dale invited me to cover his clinic so he could have more time with Mertie and his grandchildren. In all my years as a student and physician, I have never met anyone as special or influential as Dale. His clinic: the staff, the patients, the birds out the window and feral cats he had María feed every morning, was a family he loved deeply. It took only a few hours for me to realize what a privilege it was that he would entrust his clinic to my care. Anyone who ever set foot in his clinic knows that more than medicine was practiced there. It was a ministry and Dale secretly served many without an expectation of a favor returned; he was the hands of Christ. Under Dale's watch, I grew as a physician and Christian and my heart is forever changed. I will carry his legacy through my good works. Mertie, Andrea, and Eric, it takes a special family to allow a man to serve as much as Dale; thank-you. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers as you heal.
July 31, 2020
Dr. Wood was a wonderful doctor to our entire family during our times of need. First for the children when they were young and had asthma. Later for all of us with our year round allergies. Always caring, compassionate, and willing to take time to answer a worried mother's questions. We loved our Dr. Wood. May God comfort his family, friends, and co-workers.
Barbara Ramsey
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dr. Wood was a wonderful doctor and friend. The way he lead his life was one of the greatest sermons I was blessed to see and hear. He will be greatly missed. God peace to his family he adored.
Sherri Hatch
Friend
July 31, 2020
Dr. Wood was the most gentle caring doctor I have ever had. So glad I had the opportunity to know this fantastic christian.
Annette Hoffman
Acquaintance
July 31, 2020
We love you, Mertie, Eric and Andrea. May God bless you and hold you close. Dale will be missed. Even moreso, he will be remembered. His legacy of service, his commitment to our community as well as his devotion to his patients and the love he had for the three of you are things that live on. Lean into God in your grief and know how very much you are loved.
Shannon and Jon
Family Friend
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
July 31, 2020
Oh how this community loved & appreciated Dr. Dale! I especially admired how he brought Jesus into his workplace whether verbally, by music, books or literature. He, like Mertie, radiated God's love to others. He will be sorely missed, but we can be comforted knowing he is with his Heavenly Father now in the most wonderful place, heaven, forever and ever! Yes, he is with a loving, forgiving God that he wanted EVERYONE he came in contact with to know, too!
Kathy Brown
July 31, 2020
You are so loved there will never be another like you dr wood
Sylvia and raymond Sanchez
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Anyone who knew Dr. Wood, knew how much he loved the Spurs and knew this picture well from his office :)
Kristal Crump
Coworker
