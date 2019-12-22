|
Dale Baker Jacobs—devoted father, loving partner, dedicated police officer, proud Marine, Vietnam veteran and steadfast friend—died Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 72.
He entered eternal rest at his San Antonio, Texas home after a lengthy battle with illness. His longtime partner, Kathryn Clark, was at his side.
Dale spent 23 years at the San Antonio Police Department working a variety of assignments, taking him from patrol all the way to Police Chief's Office. During his tenure, he earned the nickname "The Mini Chief" while serving as the department's services administrator and a primary liaison with City Hall.
However, according to his friends and colleagues, there was nothing "mini" about Dale. Working tirelessly and often behind the scenes, Dale became the "go-to-guy" for nearly every major SAPD project. Whether it was finding funding or equipment for specialized units to the creation or renovation of several substations.
Though he never sought credit nor the limelight for his efforts, Dale's tenacity, vision, loyalty, diplomacy, ability to think outside the box and simple, pure grit helped transform SAPD into the modern department it is today.
Born March 4, 1947 in Covington, Kentucky to Robert Edward and Mary Joyce Jacobs, Dale grew up in San Antonio, calling the Alamo City home for six decades.
He attended Highlands High School; later he took several university classes through SAPD. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from July 1966 to September 1968, attaining the rank of Corporal. The Vietnam veteran was assigned to the 1st Anti-Tank Battalion, H & S Co.
Dale enjoyed music and concerts—he once listed the Rolling Stones among his favorite rock 'n roll bands—and was an avid San Antonio Spurs fan. He never got tired of hearing "Go Spurs Go!"
In addition to Kathryn, survivors include his son, Rob Jacobs and wife Amy of Ogden, Utah and children, Kyle and Lauren; daughter, Allison McGurk and husband, Rob of Edinburg, Texas and children, Darby, Jacob and Baker; and son, Alexander Jacobs of San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Jacobs.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
MONDAY,
DECEMBER 30, 2019
10:15 A.M.
FORT SAM HOUSTON
NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
MONDAY,
DECEMBER 30, 2019
11:00 A.M.
FORT SAM HOUSTON
GOLF CLUB
1050 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
The family wishes to thank the men and women of SAPD, the Marine Corps, Highlands High Breakfast Club, The Revell family and many friends Dale made during a lifetime in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 100 Club of San Antonio, www.100clubsa.org.
