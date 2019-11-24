|
Dale Edward Bennett, M.D. passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Dale was born on July 11, 1933 in Columbus, Ohio to Dale and Pauline Bennett.
He grew up in Baton Rouge, LA where he went to Louisiana State University.
Dale was a letterman on the LSU tennis team, a member of Sigma Chi and of numerous academic fraternities as well. Dale attended LSU medical school and met Anna Maria (Mieke) Vorenkamp on a blind date while in school.
They were married on December 21, 1957. After medical school, they moved to Rochester, NY where Dale did his residency in anatomic pathology. While in New York, Dale and Mieke had their daughters, Karen and Lynne. Afterwards,
Dale served in the U.S. Air Force and he and his family were stationed in Tripoli, Libya.
Dale and Mieke travelled extensively while overseas and it was one of the things they enjoyed throughout their married life.
After his service, they returned to the U.S. and settled in San Antonio, Texas where Dale became a founding member of the University of Texas Health Science Center. He was a respected and outstanding professor in his field and always missed the academic side of medicine later on in his career. Dale later went into private practice with Severance and Associates at the downtown Baptist Hospital and was one of the most respected pathologists in San Antonio. When he wasn't at the hospital, Dale enjoyed playing duplicate bridge where he earned his Life Master and going to Spurs games where he was a season ticket holder for over 30 years. He also collected sterling silver flatware and became one of the foremost collectors of fish slices in the U.S.
He was called upon to write and publish numerous articles for Silver Magazine. After retiring, Dale enjoyed travelling with Mieke, serving as President of the LSU alumni, serving on the Chamber Music board, playing duplicate bridge, going to watch the Spurs play and most of all, watching his grandsons play high school and college baseball.
Dale will be remembered for his medical and academic brilliance, his quick wit, His generous spirit, his love for his four-legged companions and his love for his wife and daughters and grandchildren. Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna (Mieke) Vorenkamp Bennett; daughter Karen Bennett Nelson and husband Buzzy of Montgomery, daughter Lynne Bennett Webb and husband Chris of Frisco, grandsons Ryan and Jake Nelson; Brandon and Clay Webb; and his four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Antonio Symphony.
Dale will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery following a private burial ceremony to be determined at a later date.