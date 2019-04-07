|
January 17, 1942 - April 4, 2019
Dale L. Rhea passed away at home after battling glioblastoma for 864 days. She was born January 17, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Herbert and Virginia Selby. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Dale moved to San Antonio in 1980 and began work at Kelly AFB as a buyer trainee. She held many jobs during her time with the Air Force and excelled at all of them. She was regarded as a talented manager with exceptional people skills.
Her vegetable and flower gardens fed people and the birds and butterflies she loved so much. She played a mean game of bridge and loved to travel. One of her favorite activities was visiting the national parks with her precious Clinton. Together they visited 37 but Yellowstone remained her favorite
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Clinton, a sister, Diann and husband Ron Jones of Rio Vista, CA, a brother Doug Selby of Oxford, MA, a son Mark Rollings and wife Treva of Wiley, TX, a son Matthew Francis of Austin, TX, a stepson Greg Rhea and wife Joleen of Cartersville, GA, She also leaves her favorite grandson Kendrick Rhea and wife Jordan of Missouri City, TX and her favorite granddaughter Courtney Rhea of Rome, GA. and many nieces and nephews. She leaves bridge friends, especially Sue and Rosella, and one special friend to the end, Jessie Simpson.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019