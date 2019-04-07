Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Rhea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale L. Rhea


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale L. Rhea Obituary
January 17, 1942 - April 4, 2019
Dale L. Rhea passed away at home after battling glioblastoma for 864 days. She was born January 17, 1942 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Herbert and Virginia Selby. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Dale moved to San Antonio in 1980 and began work at Kelly AFB as a buyer trainee. She held many jobs during her time with the Air Force and excelled at all of them. She was regarded as a talented manager with exceptional people skills.
Her vegetable and flower gardens fed people and the birds and butterflies she loved so much. She played a mean game of bridge and loved to travel. One of her favorite activities was visiting the national parks with her precious Clinton. Together they visited 37 but Yellowstone remained her favorite
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Clinton, a sister, Diann and husband Ron Jones of Rio Vista, CA, a brother Doug Selby of Oxford, MA, a son Mark Rollings and wife Treva of Wiley, TX, a son Matthew Francis of Austin, TX, a stepson Greg Rhea and wife Joleen of Cartersville, GA, She also leaves her favorite grandson Kendrick Rhea and wife Jordan of Missouri City, TX and her favorite granddaughter Courtney Rhea of Rome, GA. and many nieces and nephews. She leaves bridge friends, especially Sue and Rosella, and one special friend to the end, Jessie Simpson.

A celebration of Dale's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.