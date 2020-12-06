Dale P. Juarez, age 54, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. Born on December 29, 1965, in San Antonio, TX, to parents, Santiago R. Juarez and Carolina Perez. Dale served in the U.S Air Force from 1987-1997. He left the Air Force at the rank of Sergeant. He is a veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Dale also had his Associates Degree in Computer Science. Dale was a Police Officer with Natalia Police Department from 2017-2020. He was preceded in death by, his father, Santiago R. Juarez, and sister, Sharon Juarez. Dale P. Juarez is survived by his wife, Hazel L. Juarez; his son, Dale T. Juarez II; his step-son, Enrique Rodriguez; his step-daughters, Graciela Rodriguez and Bridget Rodriguez; his mother, Carolina Juarez; his brothers, Santiago Juarez, Jr. (Consuelo), Michael Juarez (Margaret), Eric Juarez (Virginia) and Lawrence Juarez; and his sisters, Caroline Juarez, Sandra Juarez, Jennifer Merritt (Paul), Yvonne Juarez, Charlynn Juarez, and Kimberly Limon.

Dale Juarez was a Devoted Husband, Loving Father & Grand Father. Beloved Brother & Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Dale will Always be loved & missed but never forgotten. He will live on through our memories.

The family will receive friends from 5PM to 6PM, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.

