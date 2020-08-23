Dale Zon Hoagland was born to Lee Lincoln Hoagland and Edith Eleanor Bell in San Antonio, Tx on December 14, 1931, the baby of three children.

He was raised as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, made it his own as an adult in 1974 and spent the rest of his life as a faithful servant. He started working at 12 to help support his family. Sixteen long years after they first dated, he married his beautiful redhead, Julie Sue Covert, his wife of almost 48 years, on September 1, 1972. If you ever met him, you've heard the story of their courtship! He showed the world how a man was supposed to love, honor and cherish his wife. In his eyes, she was forever his young sweetheart. Never did two become one more than they. They were blessed with 5 children to raise, ending up with 3 more daughters-of-the-heart, 4 in-laws, 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He led by his wonderful example, instilling honesty and fairness in his children, teaching them to judge a person by who they were, not by their looks, wealth, or position in the world. He took his responsibility as a father seriously as he protected, guided, supported and listened to his children, always making sure they knew how much he loved them.

His heart was overjoyed when he was promoted to a dearly loved and cherished PawPaw. He always, always had a twinkle in his eyes and a joke at the ready, a mountain of a man with huge, gentle hands and a laugh as big and hearty as Texas.

People could hear his laugh from far away in large conventions and know that Dale was there. He felt things deeply and was never ashamed to cry when emotion touched him.

He had a deep appreciation for all of Jehovah's beautiful creations. His legacy, influence and generosity will live on in his family and in everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

The love and kindness he showered on all will continue to flow through us. Please wear a mask and have a conversation with Jehovah's Witnesses next time you meet one.