Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Dalpha Staggs
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Dalpha Dean Gideon Staggs


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
July 3, 1929 - April 21, 2019
Dalpha Dean Gideon Staggs, Lovingly known as Grandee, received her heavenly reward on Easter morning April 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Dalpha was born on July 3, 1929 in Abilene, Texas to Thelma Gideon Putman and Gene Gideon. Grandee loved to make everyone laugh and children brought her great joy. She will be missed by many.

She grew up in Big Spring, Texas where she met and married the love of her life, Charles Rodney Staggs, on April 6, 1952. They settled in San Antonio where they raised their three daughters Mendy, Susan, and Celia. In later years, they welcomed four grandchildren. Dalpha was considered a second mother and grandmother to all.

Dalpha was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Erma Kokkes. She is survived by her husband Rodney, of 67 years, her three daughters and their husbands, Mendy and Gregory of Friendswood, Texas; Susan and Brent Laurie of Flower Mound, Texas; Celia and Tadd Marler of Helotes, Texas; her grandchildren: Kirsten Grammens and husband Frank, Jenna Laurie, Haley Manning and husband Kyle, and Jake Marler.

Since children brought Grandee great joy, the family is requesting that donations be made to your favorite children's charity.

Services will be held 10:30AM, Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238. For online tributes and shared memories visit www.
SunsetNWFuneralHome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019
