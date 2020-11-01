Damon Ball of San Antonio entered that long good night on October 26, 2020. He called himself a "Country Boy" because he was born on a farm in Amite County, Mississippi, on April 13, 1931. When he was five, his family moved to nearby McComb where he grew up. When he was ten, his father, John Cecil Ball, suddenly died, leaving his mother, Jessie Annis (Pearson) to raise him and his two brothers, Noel and Guy. Damon graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, Omicron Delta Kappa and Delta Sigma Pi. In 1954, he went to work for Crawford & Co., an independent insurance adjusting firm.

In 1958, he came to San Antonio to work for United Services Automobile Association as a home office claims examiner and enrolled in the night law school of St. Mary's University.

Being consistently on the Dean's List earned him the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement award on graduation with the class of 1963. At a Valentine's Day party in 1959, Damon met his eternal love, Sally Arnold. They were engaged on June 6, 1963 ("D-Day") and married in August of the same year. Their first child, Michael Damon, was born with a severe birth defect, Spine Bifida, and passed away at sixteen months. They were later blessed with the births of Melanie Ann and Kelli Beth. Damon began his law practice in January, 1963, with the San Antonio firm of Groce & Hebdon, later Groce, Locke and Hebdon. In 1991, he and nine other partners left that firm and formed Ball & Weed, P.C. from which he retired in 1996. Damon specialized in the trial of civil suits and tried cases in state and federal courts all over Texas. His courtroom skills caused him to become a legend among trial lawyers. He was a member of the San Antonio Bar Association, the Texas Association of Defense Counsel, and the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel and a Fellow in the San Antonio and Texas Bar Foundations. Having lost the sight in one of his eyes in a childhood accident, he was disqualified for military service, but he supported our military in every way he could. He was an avid reader and history buff. Damon was preceded in death by his parents, infant son and both brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, "SallyB," daughter, Melanie, and husband, Duane Devereaux of Austin, daughter, Kelli, and husband, Nick Grant of San Antonio; grandchildren Emily Joy and Jessie Grace Devereaux, Morgan Ryan, Pearson Guy and Samuel Damon Grant and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A virtual memorial service will be held on Monday, November 2 at 3:00 pm and may be watched on Sunset Funeral Homes Facebook page by "Liking" the page. It will be linked at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Medina Children's Home, 21300 Hwy. 16 N, Medina, TX 78055-3808, Sunset Ridge Church of Christ, or a Shriner's Hospital for Children.