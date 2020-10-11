1/1
DAMOND EDWARD LESTER
1936 - 2020
Damond Edward Lester, 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Texas.

Damond was born on January 1, 1936, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Lonnie and Bessie Mae Robinette Lester. He attended Beaver High School but left early to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1954. Damond led a distinguished military career serving as NCOIC of several key positions and achieved the rank of SFC. He received numerous awards and medals with his final assignment being in San Antonio before retiring in 1977. Damond earned an associate degree from St. Philip's College and was employed as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in 1979, retiring after nearly 20 years of service.

Damond is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deniece Butenhoff Lester; son, Philip Lester and wife, Geralann; daughter, Jane Lester; step-daughter, Laura Peterson; four grandchildren; and sister, Linda Lester Boswell. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mildred Lester Cole; and brother, Dennis Lester.

Viewing will be at Porter Loring Mortuary North from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on October 15, 2020 with burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30 AM on October 16, 2020.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
OCT
16
Burial
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
