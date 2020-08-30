Dan Richard Hill, DVM, passed away August 12, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born March 12, 1938 in Dallas, Texas to Hester and Lloyd Hill. The family moved to Vernon, Texas, where Dan grew up. It was here he developed a love for animals, which led him to Texas A&M University and earning a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. After completing his degree, Dan spent two years in the Army stationed at Governor's Island, New York where his duties included providing health care for guard dogs at the Nike Missile site protecting New York. Following military service and a brief time in Forth Worth, Dan moved to San Antonio and opened Oak Hill's Veterinary Hospital.

Dan had a passion for giving of himself in both time and talent. He was a charter member of Oak Hills Rotary Club and was honored to receive the Paul Harris Fellowship award, acknowledging his willingness to go above and beyond in service to others. He was also a member of the Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels for over 20 years and found it rewarding to be part of the Stokes Bible Study Class. He was involved with multiple veterinary organizations and served on the Advisory Committee at Texas A & M Veterinary School. Dan was proud to be one of several veterinarians who founded emergency animal clinics in San Antonio providing much-needed services for pets in the surrounding area.

As an avid Aggie football fan, Dan enjoyed being a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains of Colorado, along with bay fishing in Rockport. It was his enthusiasm for fishing that inspired him to organize fishing trips for other veterinarians. These annual trips were a combination of seafood dinners, educational speakers and guided fishing competitions. He organized these trips for over 20 years and others continue this tradition today with a portion of the monies raised going towards providing a veterinary scholarship in Dan's name at Texas A&M.

Dan always lived life to the fullest and had many accomplishments. However, Dan's greatest legacy is the genuine and caring way he treated others. He was never judgmental, but only showed kindness. He truly loved his family and many friends. He will be dearly missed.

Dan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Darlene (Peterson) Hill, daughter Debbie Womack (Joe), Olive Branch, MS; son David Hill, Denver, CO; and his sister Kathryn Harris (R.C.), Vernon, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Morgan, Travis Morgan, Zach Morgan, Crystal Morgan Steed (Patrick), and great granddaughter Brighton Steed.

A "Celebration of Life" for Dan will be held on October 24, 2020 at Oakwood Baptist Church located at 2154 Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX.

Memorial donations in the memory of Dan R. Hill may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine.

Please make checks payable to the Texas A&M Foundation and note Dan R. Hill, DVM '62 Endowed Scholarship in the memo section. Checks can be mailed to the College of Veterinary Medicine, Office of Development, 4461 TAMU, College Station, Texas 77843-4461. Online donations may be made at giving.tamu.edu, click GIVE NOW, select UNLISTED ACCOUNT and enter Dan R. Hill, DVM '62 Endowed Scholarship.