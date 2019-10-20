Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Dana Collette Rios


1976 - 2019
Dana Collette Rios Obituary

Dana Collette Rios, born March 28, 1976 was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 43.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ben E. Rios; siblings, Ben Rios, Jr. and Linda P. Rios; paternal grandparents, Juan and Maria Rios; maternal grandparents, Pablo and Consuelo Caballero.

Dana is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Destiny Escamilla (Esteban Gutierrez), Desiree Escamilla and Jose Escamilla III; granddaughter, Serenity Gutierrez; mother, Consuelo C. Rios; siblings, Shannon Longoria (Dennis), Mark Rios, Eric Rios (Samantha), Jeremy Rios, Gina Rios (Kyle), Roy Rios (Cynthia) and Monica Rios as well as numerous loving relatives and friends.

Dana's love and caring ways will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Thursday, October 24, 2019 a Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
