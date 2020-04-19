|
Dana Michelle Bosch, born October 15, 1967, in San Antonio, Texas, to George and Margaret Lehman, died unexpectedly on April 9, 2020. She graduated from Douglas MacArthur High School, 1985, and Texas A&M University, 1989. While at MacArthur HS, she was a member of the State Championship MacArthur HS Marching Band. Most recently, she served as an elected officer within the Samuel Clemens HS Band Boosters, in which she made countless contacts, friends, and best friends.
She was extremely active as a volunteer for her three children, from pre-school through high school, whether it was band, theater, or sports. If any organization needed help, Dana was called on first. She always had a smile on her face, particularly when listening to Hair Nation on SiriusXM Radio. One of her favorite claims to fame was when she and her family visited with Sammy Hagar in California. She also loved animals. Over her lifetime, she had seven Boxers and one Catahoula Leopard dog. She married William (Bill) Bosch in 1996 who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force. Together, they were stationed in Central Europe, across the Southern United States and the West Coast.
She was preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents, and one cousin. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bill; their two sons, Brandon and Devin; their daughter, Lauren; her mother, Margaret; her aunt, Marilyn; and many, many close friends. Dana was grateful to God and science for being an IDC HER2+ breast cancer survivor for just over 12 years.
A private family ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 22 at 2 pm. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Following that, there will be a public drive-thru viewing for all her friends and associates starting at 3 pm until 5 pm. Porter Loring Mortuary North has offered this public drive-thru viewing for Dana due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines. While attending the outdoor visitation, attendees are required to stay in their vehicles and not approach Dana.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to any animal rescue organization, the Corbett Junior High School Band, the Samuel Clemens High School Marching Band, or the Samuel Clemens High School Theatre Troupe. She will be missed by her family, the SCUCISD community, and all those that knew her.
