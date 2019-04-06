Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Epworth United Methodist Church
June 18, 1968 - March 25, 2019
Danee Michelle Pearce born on June 18, 1968; went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019 at the age of 50. Survivors include her loving husband Ronald Dale Pearce, son Matthew Dale Pearce, parents Jimmy and Sylvia Ward, brother, Kirk Ward (Traci ), Aunt Vicki Akeroyd, cousins Jeffery (Debbie) Akeroyd and Melanie Kurtz (Ricke); and numerous other family members and friends.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to any no-kill animal shelter of your choice. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 6, 2019
