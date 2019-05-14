|
May 8, 2019
Danelle (Davenport) Barnett, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was a 1973 graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas. She worked as a construction sales professional, displaying a wonderful knack for solving problems and evaluating the needs of her clients. Danelle truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; loving her family, cooking, reading, deep conversations over a glass of wine and time on IH-10 East headed to see her grandbabies. Danelle had an ability to reach people in a deep and positive way, as she was unguarded and truly authentic in her being. She is survived by her mother, Pat Davenport; husband, Jimmy Barnett; her son, Austin Jones (Cara); stepdaughters, Taylor Barnett and Logan Barnett; three beautiful grandchildren, Haleiana, Ava and Ethan Jones; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Danelle touched are invited to the Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009, Schertz, Texas for the Viewing on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Funeral Celebration on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. to grieve, support each other and, of course, joyfully reminisce.
