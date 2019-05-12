|
December 19, 1959 - May 4, 2019
Daniel B. Markson, age 59, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Born on December 19, 1959, in Boston, MA, to parents Morris and Gertrude Markson, who preceded him in death. Daniel B. Markson is survived by his son, Maury John Markson; by his aunt, Mim Hurvitt; by his cousin, Mark Hurvitt and his children, Hannah and Max; and by his cousins Howard and Caron Markson, and their daughter Abby, and Beth Kolber.
SERVICE WAS HELD
MONDAY, MAY 6, 2019
AT BETH-EL
MEMORIAL PARK
AUSTIN HIGHWAY
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chabad Center for Jewish Life and Learning, 14535 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216, or Cesar Chaves Legacy and Education Foundation, 1504 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX 78205, or Temple Beth El, 211 Belknap Place, San Antonio, TX 78212, or Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St, San Antonio, TX 78205
