Daniel C. Saucedo, 77 of La Coste, Texas passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Levelland, Texas on December 7, 1942 to Pablo and Apolinaria Saucedo and spent his living life in La Coste, Texas. Daniel is survived by his children, Santos (Frances) Saucedo, Daniel (Lyssette) Saucedo Jr, Kristal (Tobie) Kennedy, grandchildren, Nolan and Morgan Saucedo, Tyler Ingersol, Joshua Saucedo, Caitlyn Flores, Mason and Karson Kennedy; brother, Delfino (Janie) Saucedo; sister, Isabel (Augustine) Guajardo; sisters-in-law, Anita Saucedo and Gloria Saucedo; numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of thirty-five years, Janie Saucedo, his parents, Pablo and Apolinaria Saucedo; siblings, Santos Saucedo, Felix Saucedo, Francisco Saucedo, Marcelina (Pete) Diaz and Cornelia (Saul) Garcia; numerous other relatives and friends.

Daniel graduated from Medina Valley High School in 1962. He then went on to join the US Navy in 1964 where that took him to the Vietnam War aboard the USS Jenkins destroyer ship. After his tour in the US Navy, Daniel worked for Krogers and Gabriel's Liquor Store in San Antonio, eventually retiring to enjoy life and his pride and joy, his grandkids.

Daniel loved to spend time with his family, loved to do yard work and wood working, attending his grandchildren's school functions and was his grandchildren's biggest fan when it came to sports.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a long-life member of Our Lady of Grace Church in La Coste, Texas.

Public Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. The immediate family will not be present during visitation. Visitors may sign the register book, leave a sympathy card, pick up a prayer card and pay their respects. The immediate family ask that you not sit during the visitation and make your visit as brief as possible. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 am.

The family has requested for safety that immediate family only be at the graveside, others should distance to some degree. Please no hugs, that under normal conditions are acceptable. For safety of all, please respect social distancing for the family of Daniel Saucedo. Arrangements by

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com