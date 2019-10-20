Home

Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Sarasota, TX
Daniel Calvin Perkins Jr. Obituary

Daniel was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Eleanor Koenig Perkins and Daniel Calvin Perkins, Sr. He played football and tennis at Texas A&M University, graduated in 1952 and joined the Air Force as 2nd Lieutenant. However, Daniel's true adventure began in 1954 when he met and married the love of his life, Belva Robertson.Daniel had a long and distinguished military career as a flight instructor and command pilot, aerospace physiologist at the Air Force Academy and consultant to NASA. In 1969, Daniel volunteered to serve in Vietnam as a A-37 Dragonfly fighter pilot where his valor and heroism would be awarded with both the Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross medals. Daniel was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and a consummate Aggie fan.Daniel is preceded in death by his wife Belva and his son Britt Perkins. He is survived by daughters Dana (Mark) Wetzel, DʼAnn (Lyndell) Holmes, Dalane (Sean) Fox, sons Blaine Perkins, Blake Perkins and his grandchildren Travis (Heather), Kelli and Kyle Wetzel, Drew, Elise and Troy Holmes, Evan and Danielle Fox, and Samantha and Tabitha Perkins, and great grandson Liam Wetzel.

Funeral Services with Military Honors are scheduled for Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL. Burial will follow.

To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978 Bonita Springs, FL.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
