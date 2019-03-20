September 21, 1956 - March 13, 2019

Daniel D. Kossl, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 21, 1956 in Oshkosh, WI to parents Leonard Norbert Kossl and Elaine Margaret Noak Kossl. Dan worked as a Civil Engineer in the Land Development Industry through the duration of his over 40-year career. Growing up in Wisconsin, his roots ran deep with his love for the Green Bay Packers and fishing. Dan found pleasure in life with carpentry, as well as bowling. He was a wonderful family man, and loved his wife and son deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Michelle; son, Mick; brothers, Steven (Vickie) Kossl, and Thomas (Jacqueline) Kossl; mother-in-law, K. Olenick; father-in-law, Franklin; sister-in-law, Terrie Grassmuck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Thrive Well Cancer Center 4383 Medical Dr. Suite 4078, San Antonio, Texas 78229 (210) 593-5949



