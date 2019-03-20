San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kossl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Kossl


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel D. Kossl Obituary
September 21, 1956 - March 13, 2019
Daniel D. Kossl, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 21, 1956 in Oshkosh, WI to parents Leonard Norbert Kossl and Elaine Margaret Noak Kossl. Dan worked as a Civil Engineer in the Land Development Industry through the duration of his over 40-year career. Growing up in Wisconsin, his roots ran deep with his love for the Green Bay Packers and fishing. Dan found pleasure in life with carpentry, as well as bowling. He was a wonderful family man, and loved his wife and son deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Michelle; son, Mick; brothers, Steven (Vickie) Kossl, and Thomas (Jacqueline) Kossl; mother-in-law, K. Olenick; father-in-law, Franklin; sister-in-law, Terrie Grassmuck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
MONDAY, MARCH 25, 2019
11:00 AM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Thrive Well Cancer Center 4383 Medical Dr. Suite 4078, San Antonio, Texas 78229 (210) 593-5949

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now