Daniel Davis Aguirre, Jr. born in San Antonio, Texas on August 31, 1950. Went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2020 at the age of 70. Daniel served his country in the United States Army. Survivors include his beloved wife Ruth C. Aguirre, father Daniel G. Aguirre, Sr., mother Maria Davis, brothers Juan Aguirre, Robert Lee Pompa, sisters Gina Mendoza, Mari Cruz Rojas, Cyndi Ann Ortiz, Mary Jane Davis and other loving family and friends.

Visitation will begin on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. The Celebration of Life will continue on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at My Redeemer Lives Baptist Church located at 5203 Old Pearsall Rd. A private burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Daniel accepted the Lord as his personal Savior at the age of 18 years old through his father in law, Rev. Luciano Corona. Daniel served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Upon his return home, he completed his commitment to the Lord and was baptized in February 1975. From that moment on, he shared God's word with anyone and everyone he met! Some of his friends would call him the Preacher man. He loved and cared for everyone as much as he loved the Lord.

He was so blessed, he was a powerful prayer warrior, Deacon, Church leader and a humble servant in God's Kingdom. He loved praise and worship so much that he joined the choir. His favorite song was "The Revelation Song".

He worked at Fleming Foods and was a union member for 25 years. To him people that he worked with were considered family. He worked for HEB (awesome company) for 15 years until the day that he suffered a massive cerebral stroke in 2013. He was a survivor, a fighter, and lived 7 years after the stroke.

I would also like to thank all of his friends that kept in touch with him. Vic Rodriguez, Sam Corona, Frank Perkins, Esmeralda Sec., Benny Santos, Jose De La Garza, Marvin Reininger and so many more. A heartfelt "thank you" to all of you and God Bless. I would also like to thank all the wonderful nurses and CNA's that cared for him.

Windcrest: Nurse Marina, CNA Juanita Torres, Michelle. Silver Tree: Awesome Administrator, Kristy Cooper. Nurses: Tracey Fernandez, Monica Ivn; Prissy, Jennifer Miller, Becky, Felina, Elaine. CNA's: Elizabeth, Nina Mead, San Juana, Suzanna, Anita Andrade, Eureatha, Beth, Jimmy and Paulie a wonderful caring bunch I will be forever grateful to them! Office Personnel: Lisa, Little Amber, Wes, Donna, Ginger, Brenda Robello, awesome team. Thank you!

Daniel was an awesome baseball player. He played pitcher and was power hitter since he was 8 years old. He stopped playing at 37 years but he never stopped loving the game but he loved the Lord more and dedicated his life to serving Him.

Daniel was loved by many and I thank God for the wonderful, beautiful; happy loving life that God gave us together for over 50 years. I will love you for the rest of my life, your wife Ruthie. II Timothy 4:7 "I have done my best in the race, I have run the full distance and have kept the faith." Praise the Lord!

