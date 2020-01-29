|
|
Daniel E. Kasprowicz, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home in Fair Oaks Ranch with his family by his side. He was born October 8, 1939 to Valeria and Frank Kasprowicz in San Antonio, Texas. Dan served in the United States Air Force and went on to work for Southwestern Bell Corporation for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Kasprowicz. Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years Beverly Kasprowicz; sons Danny Jr. (Laura), Mark (Julie), and Tim (Michelle); grandchildren Courtney, Evan (Bethany), Erin, and Keegan; great grandchild Kolbe; 7 siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. ROSARYFRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 20207:00 P.M.ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH MEMORIAL MASSSATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 202010:00 A.M.ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to Habitat for Humanity, for Parkinson's, or the St. Francis of Assisi Teen Mission Trip. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020