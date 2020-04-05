|
Dan passed away on April 1, 2020 at home after a long battle with Parkinson's and Dementia. Born in 1935 at the Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, he was preceded in death by his parents Edwin E. and Effie McKeen McCarty, Sister Maurine Fortenberry and deceased wife Rosette McCarty.
Dan graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1954, where he played football and ran track. He continued to attend an annual alumnus gathering to see his lifelong high school friends until his illness prevented him from doing so.
Dan graduated from Trinity University in 1958, where he played football and earned a degree in Home Building.
Dan served briefly in the United States Army before working for Quincy Lee for 2 years. In 1961 he started K.D. Construction Company. He purchased a Concrete Company in 1968 and changed the name to Beck Ready Mix. Dan started what is now known as Multisource Sand and Gravel in the La Grange area in 1979. Dan's final business ventures were Beck Landfill and Beck Dispose-All located in Schertz. Dan was proud to have his three sons and grandson help him build these businesses.
Dan was one of the original group of investors which brought the Spurs to San Antonio from Dallas in 1973. He was immensely proud of this association and was a lifelong Spurs fan and ticket holder.
Dan was an avid, accomplished fisherman and hunter. He made his first African Safari to Tanzania and Kenya in 1972. Other safaris were made to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Southwest Africa and Botswana. Dan hunted wild sheep in North America, Mongolia, Russia and Mexico. He hunted sheep all over the world, but his proudest accomplishment was his North American Big Horn Sheep Grand Slam. Dan would run up and down the bleachers of the Alamo Heights football stadium to prepare for his hunts.
The hunt was not about the taking of the trophy for Dan, it was about the rigors of tracking and stalking, the experience and the journey. Dan always said that some of his best loved hunts passed without a kill. In a 1987 newspaper article Dan was quoted saying, "A few days in the middle of nowhere with someone and you get to see what they're made of".
Dan fished in Alaska, Northwest Territory, British Columbia and the Yukon but his favorite fishing spot was along the salt water flats of the Lower Laguna Madre.
Dan worked with and contributed to Game Conservation International, Ducks Unlimited, The North America Wild Sheep Foundation, the American Rifle Association and the Safari Club International. He also helped restore the Big Horn Sheep to its former range through the Texas Big Horn Society.
Dan sponsored outings for youngsters at various ranch leases he held in South Texas over the years. He wanted to expose the youths to hunting, fishing, hiking and arrow head collecting to encourage them to think about the future of lands and waters in Texas.
Dan was the recipient of the Outdoorsman of the Year Award by the Anglers Club for his ability in hunting and fishing, contributions to wildlife conservation, and youth activities.
Dan donated materials equipment and labor to complete the Ronald McDonald House as well as concrete for the Girls Home at Boysville, homes, and the Alamo Heights Little League batting cage.
He is survived by his wife Lee McGovern McCarty and children Louisa and Daniel, Ken (Wendy) McCarty and children Kross, Thekla and Kasi, Kelly (Blake) Warren and children Courtney and Kendall, Guy (Tres) Davis, Ben (Michelle) Davis and children Dulce and Belle, and Christina Davis, nephew Jack Fortenberry and niece Libby Sheridan.
Dan was deeply loved by his family. He made an indelible mark on us all and he will be greatly missed. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Isela, Vanessa,
Juanita and Saskia who provided Dan with exceptional care over the years. The family is also indebted to River City Hospice for their support.
Due to the Declaration regarding the size of gatherings during the health crisis, a private internment will take place at the Bandera Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions are encouraged to @Michaeljfox.org or to The @Alz.org
