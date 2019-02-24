|
September 28, 1965 - January 13, 2019
Daniel Eugene Rice, 53, was born at Ft McPherson (Atlanta), Georgia. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas in San Antonio. During his working career, he worked for NASA, Hewlett-Packard, and was an independent contractor.
While Dan was growing up he got the opportunity to live in Italy and Germany with his family, plus many states. He loved to travel.
Dan is survived by his loving wife Maggie, his mother (Delores Rice), three siblings (Sandra Fisher, Sherree Halsell and Terry Rice), four nieces, and his four beloved doggie children.
Dan was preceded in death by his father (Eugene Rice), nephew (Justin Halsell) and one of his beloved dogs.
Dan courageously fought melanoma cancer until the end. Cremation was performed in Colorado.
Dan loved the mountains and his ashes will be put to rest there at a later time.
He is and will always be missed.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019