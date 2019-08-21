|
|
July 22, 1931 - August 18, 2019
Daniel G. Silva, age 88, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentin and Luz Silva, his seven brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Silva and his children, Daniel Jude (Adriana), Lucas, Texas; Diane Marie Rodriguez (Leonard), Del Rio, Texas; Gerard Daniel (Patricia), Comanche, Texas; and John Daniel (Gabriella). He is also survived by his sisters, Concepcion Tejeda and Elia Silva; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Upon graduation from Fox Tech High School he joined the U. S. Army and honorably served his country during the Korean War. For 35 years (1962 to 1997) he was employed at the Pearl Brewery as a Master Electrician. Upon his retirement, he opened his own business known as "Daniel's Electric". He served his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus; Masonic Victory Lodge #1160; and as a Life Member of VFW Post #08541. He was a humble and good-natured man who will be remembered for his devotion to his family and to his Catholic faith. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels, 624 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St John Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will be on August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019