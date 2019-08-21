Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 225-5731
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St John Evangelist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel G. Silva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel G. Silva Obituary
July 22, 1931 - August 18, 2019
Daniel G. Silva, age 88, went peacefully into the arms of the Lord on August 18, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentin and Luz Silva, his seven brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Silva and his children, Daniel Jude (Adriana), Lucas, Texas; Diane Marie Rodriguez (Leonard), Del Rio, Texas; Gerard Daniel (Patricia), Comanche, Texas; and John Daniel (Gabriella). He is also survived by his sisters, Concepcion Tejeda and Elia Silva; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Upon graduation from Fox Tech High School he joined the U. S. Army and honorably served his country during the Korean War. For 35 years (1962 to 1997) he was employed at the Pearl Brewery as a Master Electrician. Upon his retirement, he opened his own business known as "Daniel's Electric". He served his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus; Masonic Victory Lodge #1160; and as a Life Member of VFW Post #08541. He was a humble and good-natured man who will be remembered for his devotion to his family and to his Catholic faith. He will be missed by all those who knew him. Visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels, 624 N. Alamo, San Antonio, TX. Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St John Evangelist Catholic Church. Interment will be on August 28, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alamo Funeral Chapel
Download Now