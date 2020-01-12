|
Daniel Gray Webster went to fly with the angels on Dec. 23rd, 2019 after losing his battle with stage IV cancer. Daniel was a kind, loving, generous soul who had the ability to make those around him always laugh and smile. He was deeply loved by his close family and will be missed by many.
Daniel was born on August 3, 1962 in Oklahoma City. He and his family moved to Florida when he was 4 years old where he grew up in both Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It was there that he fell in love with the ocean and the beautiful beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. At age 15, his family moved to San Antonio where he attended and graduated from Churchill High School. After attending 1 year at the University of Texas he left and enrolled in Mims Beauty School and thus began his love affair with hair and cosmetology that would span the next 30 plus years. Daniel was a master stylist and had a consistent and loyal following of clients. But hair was not his only passion, he was also a gourmet cook, an interior designer; including creating custom floral arrangements, and a very talented artist. He was an active member of Musical Bridges for a number of years, as well as serving on their board of directors. He loved animals and rescued many who became his adored pets.
Daniel is survived by his mother, Pauline Dudley, two sisters, Dyana Webster and Deborah Keyser and his favorite Aunt, Joy Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Daniel's name to either the AIDS Foundation, the , or an animal . A celebration of his life will be scheduled for him at a later time this coming year.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020