Dan aged 84 of San Antonio. Texas has gone to heaven. He served 20 years in the United States Army from 1958 as a medic to 1978 as Major in the 1st Infantry. Earning the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, Commendation and Air medals. Daniel was an avid carpenter filling our homes with his beautiful handmade pieces.

Preceded in death by wife Dorothea Gertrude Rohl; parents John Stephan Beigel and Lillian Rose Cummins; Wayne and Johnny Beigel; Elizabeth Griffith; Margaret Dickerson.

Survived by children Dorothea Bowen and Scott; James (Tony) Beigel and Deborah; Daniel Beigel Jr. and Stacy. Grandchildren Ryan Bowen and Jessica; Eric Bowen and Brooke; Angela Bowen; Brianna; Nickolas; Cosette and Annabelle Beigel. Great-grandchildren Aubrey and Kelsey Bowen.

Flowers can be sent to the service or donations can be made at parkinson.org.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:30 A.M at Colonial Funeral Home.

A private family Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook at www.colonialuniversal.com. Services will be livestreamed on Colonial website.