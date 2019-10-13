San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Bonacci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel John Bonacci


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel John Bonacci Obituary

Daniel, "Dan" John Bonacci, age 57, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with heart disease. Dan was born November 18, 1961 in Mount Kisco, New York to Donald Nicholas Bonacci and Frances Claire (Milanowycz) Bonacci. Dan will be remembered for his incredible love of his family and friends, his music and music producing; and his love of his two precious and devoted cats. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his twin sister Michele "Shelly" A. Power and husband Stephen; brother Donald N. Bonacci Jr. and wife Kelli; niece Melanie Power Faulkner and husband Sterling; nephews Nico Bonacci, Danny Bonacci, Michael Bonacci and Trenton Leffingwell; and Aunt Fran Richardson of Venice, Florida; along with numerous other relatives as well as a lifetime of friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 19, 2019

12:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Eye Bank, 9150 Huebner Rd #105, San Antonio, TX 78240, or at saeyebank.org.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now