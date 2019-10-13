|
Daniel, "Dan" John Bonacci, age 57, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after a long battle with heart disease. Dan was born November 18, 1961 in Mount Kisco, New York to Donald Nicholas Bonacci and Frances Claire (Milanowycz) Bonacci. Dan will be remembered for his incredible love of his family and friends, his music and music producing; and his love of his two precious and devoted cats. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan is survived by his twin sister Michele "Shelly" A. Power and husband Stephen; brother Donald N. Bonacci Jr. and wife Kelli; niece Melanie Power Faulkner and husband Sterling; nephews Nico Bonacci, Danny Bonacci, Michael Bonacci and Trenton Leffingwell; and Aunt Fran Richardson of Venice, Florida; along with numerous other relatives as well as a lifetime of friends. MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, OCTOBER 19, 201912:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Eye Bank, 9150 Huebner Rd #105, San Antonio, TX 78240, or at saeyebank.org.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019