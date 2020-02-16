|
|
Daniel Keith Parkin, born on July 17, 1956 in Belleville Illinois, went home to be with The Lord after losing his hard fought battle with cancer on Monday, February 10th.
Preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Keith & Iona Parkin. He leaves behind his wife, Michelle, daughter Danielle Doemel and husband Jonathan and son Jaxon, his son Andrew, his sisters Kathleen McMahon and husband Mike (South Carolina), Diana Beard and husband Ed (Kyle, TX), Linda Mallard and husband Steve (San Antonio) and many nieces and nephews who all adored him. Dan was a long time resident of San Antonio and moved his family to Boerne 14 years ago. He was one of the founding partners of the San Antonio based company SMG, maintaining commercial air conditioning systems for many of the largest companies in central and south Texas. During his 35+ year career Dan was known to be one of the best chiller mechanics in south Texas. Prior to going into business with his partners, he worked for Timberlake Mechanical, O'Toole Mechanical, and Honeywell. Dan will be greatly missed for his sense of humor, ability to fix anything and everything. He was a loyal friend to many who loved him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a highly respected entrepreneur in the business world and valued by many in every circle of life. He loved his country, was a patriot, wonderful provider for his family, and a risk taker. Dan was a lover of life who grew up fishing on the Texas gulf coast with his lifelong friends and later his partners, who used to call him Captain Dan, who loved all and adored him.
At a young age, he took interest in mechanics and became instrumental in maintaining all his friends and families vehicles. Dan was one of those rare people in life that there was absolutely nothing that anybody could say that they did not like about him. There was nobody he knew that did not respect him. He will be greatly missed and always hold a place in the hearts of his family and friends who loved him so much.
Visitation is from 6-8 pm on Friday February 21st at Sunset Funeral Home 1701 Austin Hwy in San Antonio.
Memorial services will be held at Oak Hills Presbyterian church (the church he grew up in) 6739 Callaghan in San Antonio at 12 pm on Saturday the 22nd of February.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020