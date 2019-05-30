San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
4535 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Lee Travis


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Lee Travis Obituary
July 17, 1939 - May 24, 2019
Daniel Lee Travis, 79, passed away May 24, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born to Lee and Rebecca Travis on July 17, 1939, he is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline of 49 years, adoring daughters Danielle (Scott) Burgess, Lisa Travis, and Jennifer Anderson, 10 beautiful grand- children, and his beloved brother Richard, and wife Melinda, all of San Antonio. He served in the US Army and was employed for 43 years with the Southern Pacific Railroad, mostly as an engineer. Retirement marked the beginning of his Parkinson's disease, but through it all he continued to love life, farming, tending to his cattle, and spending time with his growing family. He was unforgettable to everyone he met. His commanding presence, endearing sense of humor, and peaceful strength are matched by none. Rosary will be held on Friday, May 31st at 7:00pm at Porter Loring McCullough. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, followed by burial at Salem Sayers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Voice Project at www.Parkin sonVoiceProject.org or St. Benedict Catholic Church, 4535 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX 78220. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now