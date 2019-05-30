July 17, 1939 - May 24, 2019

Daniel Lee Travis, 79, passed away May 24, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born to Lee and Rebecca Travis on July 17, 1939, he is survived by his loving wife Jacqueline of 49 years, adoring daughters Danielle (Scott) Burgess, Lisa Travis, and Jennifer Anderson, 10 beautiful grand- children, and his beloved brother Richard, and wife Melinda, all of San Antonio. He served in the US Army and was employed for 43 years with the Southern Pacific Railroad, mostly as an engineer. Retirement marked the beginning of his Parkinson's disease, but through it all he continued to love life, farming, tending to his cattle, and spending time with his growing family. He was unforgettable to everyone he met. His commanding presence, endearing sense of humor, and peaceful strength are matched by none. Rosary will be held on Friday, May 31st at 7:00pm at Porter Loring McCullough. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00am at St. Benedict Catholic Church, followed by burial at Salem Sayers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson Voice Project at www.Parkin sonVoiceProject.org or St. Benedict Catholic Church, 4535 Lord Road, San Antonio, TX 78220.