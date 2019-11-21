|
|
Daniel Medrano Sr. was called home by the Lord on November 17, 2019, at the age of 58. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 2, 1961, to the late Eustacio and Hortencia Medrano. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Martin "Bear" Medrano. Daniel is loved and will be missed by his wife of 29 years, Nancy Medrano; sons, Daniel Medrano Jr. (Alejandra) and Jesse D. Medrano (Anysia); grandchildren, Annalise Marie, Rowen Hayes, Daniel Nash and soon to join the family, Baby Medrano; brothers, Miguel (Angie), Valentin, Edward (Michelle) and Demetrio (Linda) Medrano; sisters, Mary Cardenas and Teresa Medrano; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends. Daniel enjoyed and treasured time spent with his family. He belonged to the Westwood Terrace Pony League and John Jay Booster Club, and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Procession will depart at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church, where services will conclude.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 21, 2019