May 8, 1938 - May 3, 2019
Pastor Emeritus Daniel P. Gonzalez, 80, went home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019. He was the founding pastor of Templo Magdiel in San Antonio for 32 years and the presbyter of the San Antonio District, UPLCII.
Born in Mexico on May 8, 1938 and a graduate of Instituto Magdiel in Matamoros, Mexico, Pastor Daniel married his sweetheart on October 26, 1957 in San Antonio and raised their four boys with exemplary service to the body of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Norma, sons Caleb (Debbie), Ruben (Karen), and Derly (Jo Ann); grandchildren Abigail (Ronnie), Daniel III (Jennifer), Nathanael, Zachery (Amber), Breanna, David, Adriel, Diego, Thalia, and Vestal; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Bertha. He is preceded in death by his son, Daniel Jr.; his parents Zaragoza y Maria de los Angeles; and five brothers, José, Oscar, Roberto, Ramiro, Candelario; and three sisters, Hortencia, Rosalina, and Angelica.
Services will be at Templo Magdiel, 8023 Somerset Rd., San Antonio as follows: viewing on Monday, May 6 at 6 pm, service at 7 pm, funeral on Tuesday at 11 am, interment at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019