|
|
05/08/1949 - 02/24/2019
Daniel "Dan" P. Ortiz, also known as Danny the Bull and King Rat, joined our Lord peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He follows his dad, Domingo M. and mom, Susie. Dan was a graduate of Harlandale High School. He served his country in the Marine Corps, during the Vietnam Era. After his service to our country, Dan received his Associates Degree from St. Phillips College, mastering in HVAC. As the owner of Dan's Repair Service, he serviced his community of San Antonio for more than 40 years. He leaves behind his daughters, Natalie, Nancy, and Nicole; grandchildren, Joaquin, Alexandria, and Katherine. He also leaves behind brothers, Mingo Jr., David, and Carlos; sisters, Martha and Linda. Visitation will be held at Southside Funeral Home on Monday, March 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will depart the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5th for Mass to be celebrated at Mission San Jose at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Please in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio. To leave personal condolences for the family, please visit www.southsidefuneralhome
.com Services entrusted to:
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019