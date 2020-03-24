|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Daniel Quintero Dominguez, 67, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Methodist Metropolitan Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura L. Dominguez, his mother, Maria A. Dominguez, his father Ismael Dominguez, his father-in-law, Romero Lozano, his mother-in-law, Nelly Lozano, and his nephew, Joe Dominguez. He is survived by his children Linda L. Gimbl (Matthew), Roxanne R. Arellano (Leonard), Daniel Dominguez Jr., Sarah G. Dominguez-Trevino (Catarino), Joseph P. Dominguez, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ismael Dominguez Jr. (Rachel), Enrique Dominguez, Rudolpho Dominguez (Olivia), Oscar Dominguez, Roberto Dominguez (Robin); his sister, Gloria Q. Dominguez; as well as a multitude of family and friends.
Daniel (known to his family and friends as "Danny") was born on September 26, 1952, in Laredo, Texas. He was a graduate of George W. Brackenridge High School Class of 1972 in San Antonio, Texas. For over 30 years, he served his community as a Cardiovascular Operating Room Anesthetic Technician for the Methodist Healthcare System. One of his greatest accomplishments was being a member of the transplant team where he participated in the preservation of countless lives. He routinely referred to the Operating Room as a "second home" and his co-workers as a "second family". On occasion you could find him relaxing at home in his scrubs.
Daniel was a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. As a devout member of the Alamo City Christian Fellowship, he drew his strength through faith, which enabled him to persevere through life's challenges. Despite the health issues he faced in his later years, he was as tough as nails and never complained. His smile and laughter were contagious, his jokes unexpected, and he had the gift of always knowing what to say and when to say it. He loved and adored his grandchildren all of whom brought great joy to his life.
We take comfort in knowing he's in Heaven with our Heavenly Father. We love you and miss you every day, and greatly anticipate the day when we get to see your face and wrap our arms around you.
Cremation services are to be performed by Mission Park South Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions concerning large gatherings, the family has decided to postpone the Celebration of Life until a later date. Details of this event will be posted on Daniel's Facebook page, as well as other social media platforms.
