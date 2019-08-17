San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
2000 - 2019
January 27, 2000 - August 14, 2019
Daniel Lemke, 19, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Daniel was born in San Antonio on January 27, 2000. He graduated from San Antonio Academy and Saint Mary's Hall and was attending Texas Christian University at the time of his passing. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta. Daniel was an Eagle Scout and a talented artist, winning a National Gold Medal from Scholastic Art. He was a beloved and loyal friend to many. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Kelly and his brother, Andrew.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

ROSARY
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

FUNERAL MASS
MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019
10:00 A.M.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH

Father Michael English will officiate. Entombment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to San Antonio Academy, 117 E. French Place, San Antonio, TX 78212.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 17, 2019
