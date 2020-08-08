1/1
DANIEL RODRIGUEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rev. Dr. Daniel Z. Rodriguez, born July 5, 1932 in Alice, Texas to Rev. Amado Rodriguez and Magdalena Benitez, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Eveli Rodriguez; children Michael, Mark and Denise Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Daniel accepted the call to ministry in the Rio Grande Conference United Methodist Church. He attended Southwestern University, SMU Perkins School of Theology and received an Honorary Doctor Degree from Southwestern University.

His church appointments spanned South Texas. He also served in San Antonio as Northern District Superintendent, Conference Council Director and Director of MARCHA. His final appointment was pastor of La Trinidad UMC where he served for 19 years. Daniel's ministry spanned over 50 years. In his final years, having his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren live in San Antonio where they could gather on a regular basis as a "family" filled him with great joy. He was truly thankful for this blessing from God. Memorial Service will be held on August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at La Trinidad United Methodist Church; this service will be limited to family members only. Church members may view service on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations to La Trinidad UMC, 300 San Fernando, San Antonio, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved