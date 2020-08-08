DANIEL RODRIGUEZ

Rev. Dr. Daniel Z. Rodriguez, born July 5, 1932 in Alice, Texas to Rev. Amado Rodriguez and Magdalena Benitez, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Eveli Rodriguez; children Michael, Mark and Denise Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Daniel accepted the call to ministry in the Rio Grande Conference United Methodist Church. He attended Southwestern University, SMU Perkins School of Theology and received an Honorary Doctor Degree from Southwestern University.

His church appointments spanned South Texas. He also served in San Antonio as Northern District Superintendent, Conference Council Director and Director of MARCHA. His final appointment was pastor of La Trinidad UMC where he served for 19 years. Daniel's ministry spanned over 50 years. In his final years, having his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren live in San Antonio where they could gather on a regular basis as a "family" filled him with great joy. He was truly thankful for this blessing from God. Memorial Service will be held on August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at La Trinidad United Methodist Church; this service will be limited to family members only. Church members may view service on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, donations to La Trinidad UMC, 300 San Fernando, San Antonio, Texas.