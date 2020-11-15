Daniel Rook Vaughn Jr. was born on February 19, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on November 12, 2020. He proudly served in the US Coast Guard until his retirement. Daniel is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Vaughn and brother, Chris Vaughn. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Vaughn and Pamela Vaughn; son, Patrick Vaughn; sister, Barbara Harris and husband Bill; brother, Sam Vaughn; grandchildren, Sierra and Ethan Vaughn; great grandchild, Delilah Vaughn and other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held privately at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.