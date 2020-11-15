1/1
Daniel Rook Vaughn Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniel Rook Vaughn Jr. was born on February 19, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on November 12, 2020. He proudly served in the US Coast Guard until his retirement. Daniel is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce M. Vaughn and brother, Chris Vaughn. He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Vaughn and Pamela Vaughn; son, Patrick Vaughn; sister, Barbara Harris and husband Bill; brother, Sam Vaughn; grandchildren, Sierra and Ethan Vaughn; great grandchild, Delilah Vaughn and other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held privately at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved