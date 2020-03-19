|
Reverend Daniel Roy Harris, born in Weatherford, Texas on March 5, 1932, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Daniel served in the United States Air Force for 22 years retiring as Master Sergeant. He served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Japan and Saudi Arabia. He founded and pastored Sheltering Arms Full Gospel Church for 35 years; and was fondly known as Pastor (Brother) Dan. He is preceded in death by his first wife Beulah Laverne Harris; parents James and Susie Bennett Harris; and siblings, James, Pauline, Walter, Joe and Flossie Harris. Survivors include his loving wife Renee Harris; daughter Linda (Gerd) Schwalbe; granddaughters, Cynthia (Julio) Martinez, Terri Rebman (Jody) Lynn; Chelsea (Josh) Benavides; five great-grandchildren; and his brother Rev. Ernest Harris. Visitation will begin on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-9 pm. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sheltering Arms Full Gospel Church. 926 Steves Ave. San Antonio, TX 78210. For personal acknowledgement, sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2020