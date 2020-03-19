Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map

DANIEL ROY HARRIS


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL ROY HARRIS Obituary

Reverend Daniel Roy Harris, born in Weatherford, Texas on March 5, 1932, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Daniel served in the United States Air Force for 22 years retiring as Master Sergeant. He served in the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Japan and Saudi Arabia. He founded and pastored Sheltering Arms Full Gospel Church for 35 years; and was fondly known as Pastor (Brother) Dan. He is preceded in death by his first wife Beulah Laverne Harris; parents James and Susie Bennett Harris; and siblings, James, Pauline, Walter, Joe and Flossie Harris. Survivors include his loving wife Renee Harris; daughter Linda (Gerd) Schwalbe; granddaughters, Cynthia (Julio) Martinez, Terri Rebman (Jody) Lynn; Chelsea (Josh) Benavides; five great-grandchildren; and his brother Rev. Ernest Harris. Visitation will begin on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-9 pm. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sheltering Arms Full Gospel Church. 926 Steves Ave. San Antonio, TX 78210. For personal acknowledgement, sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -