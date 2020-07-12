Daniel S. Valverde went to be with our Lord on June 7, 2020, just a few days before his 69th birthday. Daniel (Danny to his friends and family) was born on June 12, 1951 on the Southside of San Antonio. He was always a proud Southsider. He was destined to do great things. After graduation from Burbank High School, he joined the United State Marine Corps. He wore his uniform with honor, while serving this country during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from Vietnam, he continued serving others by working with troubled teens. Danny worked for a non-profit, Myra Pryor, a placement for substance using teen boys. While there, he mentored these boys so they could be reunified with their families. He met his future and love of his life, Elsa Moran at Myra Pryor. It was fate that they would be together for over 30 years. Danny left the non-profit and took another job where he could help people ­- this time his fellow veterans. He took a position at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital in the Diet and Nutrition office. He used any free time to visit with veterans, who sometimes just needed someone to give them 5 minutes of their time to feel better. Danny retired from the VA Hospital with 40 years of service to our veterans. Danny found other ways to help people when he joined LULAC. Whether it was running in a 5K fundraiser, planning the Guadalupe Plaza Easter Egg Hunts, the Dies y Seis parade, or promoting Latino rights in this country, Danny remained active in everything. He loved children, especially his own - Danny and Monica. The latest loves of his life were his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them to school and helping them with their homework, but most of all just spending time with them.

Danny was preceded in death, by his parents, Miguel and Antonia Salazar and his wife, Elsa Moran-Valverde. Danny is survived by his children Daniel and Monica; his grandchildren Oscar, Alyssa, and Zoe; his brothers Victor, Arthur (Yolanda), Raul (Lydia), Paul (Lydia), and Miguel; his sisters Rosa (Felix), Helen (Jose), and Teresa (Joe); his in-laws Oscar (Margaret), Yolanda, Elizabeth (Edward), and Yvette (Emilio); 39 nieces and nephews; and 90 great nieces and nephews.

Private Family interment service to be held at Fort Sam Houston on July 17, 2020.

