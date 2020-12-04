1/1
DANIEL SULLIVAN
Daniel "Sully" Sullivan, 48, of Clyde died December 1, 2020. A Rosary Service will be 7:00 p.m. December 7, 2020 at Bailey Howard Funeral Home, Clyde.

Sully was born June 3, 1972 in Topeka, Kansas to Daniel James and Virginia (Hernandez) Sullivan. He graduated from JFK High School, San Antonio and attended Texas Lutheran College. He married Jacqueline Rentschler in San Antonio December 12, 2013. They moved to Clyde from San Antonio in August 2019. He worked for The Hartford Insurance Company, as an account manager, for 13 years and was a member of the Catholic church.

Sully never met a stranger, anybody that he met knew he was an instant friend and kindhearted guy. He had many friends from childhood who considered him family. He will be truly missed.

He is survived by parents Daniel and Virginia Sullivan of San Antonio; wife Jaqueline Sullivan, Clyde; Nichole Sullivan, Clyde; brother James (Momo) Sullivan, Houston; sisters Virginia (Ryan) Quedensley, Omaha, Nebraska and Christine Sullivan, San Antonio. Nephews and Nieces; Brady, Noah, Joseph, Leah, Lane, Eleanor, Sophia, and Patrick. Numerous cousins and extended family.

Sully was preceded in death by daughter Ava Marie Sullivan and sister Michelle Sullivan.

Online condolences: www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com



Published in Express-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
