DANIEL THOMAS PUCKETT
Veteran journalist Daniel T. Puckett of Converse, 65, died Thursday after a brief illness. An editor at the San Antonio Express-News, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, St. Petersburg Times and Bryan-College Station Eagle, he was known as a stickler for truth and accuracy. He is also remembered as a mentor to countless young journalists. Puckett was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and Texas A&M University and also studied at Georgetown University and the University of Texas at Austin. After leaving the newspaper business in 2010, he worked for Zachry Construction Corp. and Pearson PLC. He was fluent in Russian and Spanish. His interests were broad and deep, and included a stint playing keyboards with the underground bands The Huns and Radio Free Europe, which dominated Austin's punk rock scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He is survived by his husband of five years, Rafael Angel Estevez Dominguez; his mother, Jerri Ploch Puckett; sisters Joni Puckett (Randy Everett); Deena Lehman (Ray), and Barbie Puckett Todd, all of San Antonio, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. His father, Daniel B. Puckett, predeceased him. Services are pending.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
