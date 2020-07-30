Daniel Vasquez Traspeña, born on January 3, 1937 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, Mexico, was called to be with The Lord on July 10, 2020 at the age of 83.

He is preceded in death by his sons, Daniel Traspeña Jr. and Jesus Daniel Traspeña. He is survived by his wife, Delia E. Traspeña; sister, Angela Salgado from Mexico; son, Dean Michael Traspeña (Frances); daughters, Lisa Denise Shexnayder (Danny Ray), Maria de los Angeles Peña (Joe Jr.) and Elsa Lorena Chavarria; grandchildren, Ashlee Nichole, Michael Dean (Abigail), Justine Michelle, Francisco Miguel, Laura Elena, Nicholas Aaron, Joseph Henry, Daniel Anthony, Jessica, Jennifer and Jorge; great grandchildren, Noah James, Elias Mateo, Shannon, Steve Jr., Roxandra and Jesse. Also, numerous nieces and nephews in the United States of America and Mexico.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2603 Perez St. San Antonio, TX 78207.

Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery III. Services under the direction of