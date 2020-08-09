1/1
1/1
Beloved, son, father, and friend Daniel William Matthews, 56 tragically passed away in Lakehills, Texas in Bandera County. He is preceded in death by his father, Dan G. Matthews; grandmother, Charlie Matthews of Jacksonville, TX; and Leroy and Alpha Whittredge of Houston, TX. He is survived by his son, Riley Matthews; and Riley's mother and friend, Christine Cramblett; mother, Mary Ellen Matthews and her partner John Sangalli; brother, Mark Matthews all of San Antonio; Special cousin, Melissa Knous and husband Kenny, Jacksonville, Texas. Dan graduated from Westchester High School in Houston in 1982. He attended Austin Community College and St. Edwards University. He was the owner of Custom Care Pools in Boerne for many years. Dan loved jet skiing on Lake Medina, hunting and fishing with friends (especially at the Brazos River Club), snowboarding in Colorado or New Mexico whenever he got the chance. A Graveside Service was held in Jacksonville, TX on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jarratt Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Dan Matthews Scholarship Fund c/o United Methodist Church, Box 208, Medina, Texas 78055, or the charity of your choice.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with