My Dearest Mary Ellen & Mark, Thinking about you both nonstop, and am keeping you both in constant prayer... I know there are no healing words that I can say that will provide comfort..... Just wanted to send you both my love, and share with you two, and Riley, how much I, like all who knew him, loved Danny... Remembering Danny when we were kids makes me smile, and warms my heart.... Danny always had that boyish, infectiously happy, grin on his face... and he was always ready to have a good time! I felt like Danny was the guy "who would give you the shirt off his back" or "the last dollar in his wallet" - if you needed it? That is who Danny was....He was kind...He was sweet too. Witty and charming ,when Danny would enter a conversation with a group of friends, he always had the "best story", to" top the story" last told- leaving everyone laughing at the end ,then, he'd start another ...He was the life of the party... I will hear his distinctive laugh in my head forever... Danny was really funny- and SO much fun... As kids, we tried to never "dare" Danny to do anything- because there was NOTHING he wouldn't do? He was always so fearless when we were young.... A DAREDEVIL to say the least- I remember him jumping off the roof once- only to laugh the pain off and do it again! So very sad that I had not seen him lately... Will find him when I get to heaven-I'm confident he will be easy to spot.... He'll be the one entertaining all the angels around him- ....I'm sure l'll find him with his Dad, and Mine... I loved Danny Matthews.... Praying for you all- and for JUSTICE for Danny.... Much Love Tonya

Tonya Bailey

Family Friend