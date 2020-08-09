1/1
DANIEL WILLIAM MATTHEWS
1964 - 2020
Beloved, son, father, and friend Daniel William Matthews, 56 tragically passed away in Lakehills, Texas in Bandera County. He is preceded in death by his father, Dan G. Matthews; grandmother, Charlie Matthews of Jacksonville, TX; and Leroy and Alpha Whittredge of Houston, TX. He is survived by his son, Riley Matthews; and Riley's mother and friend, Christine Cramblett; mother, Mary Ellen Matthews and her partner John Sangalli; brother, Mark Matthews all of San Antonio; Special cousin, Melissa Knous and husband Kenny, Jacksonville, Texas. Dan graduated from Westchester High School in Houston in 1982. He attended Austin Community College and St. Edwards University. He was the owner of Custom Care Pools in Boerne for many years. Dan loved jet skiing on Lake Medina, hunting and fishing with friends (especially at the Brazos River Club), snowboarding in Colorado or New Mexico whenever he got the chance. A Graveside Service was held in Jacksonville, TX on Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Jarratt Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Dan Matthews Scholarship Fund c/o United Methodist Church, Box 208, Medina, Texas 78055, or the charity of your choice.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
11:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss! My thoughts & Prayers are with you.
Rachel
August 7, 2020
My Dearest Mary Ellen & Mark, Thinking about you both nonstop, and am keeping you both in constant prayer... I know there are no healing words that I can say that will provide comfort..... Just wanted to send you both my love, and share with you two, and Riley, how much I, like all who knew him, loved Danny... Remembering Danny when we were kids makes me smile, and warms my heart.... Danny always had that boyish, infectiously happy, grin on his face... and he was always ready to have a good time! I felt like Danny was the guy "who would give you the shirt off his back" or "the last dollar in his wallet" - if you needed it? That is who Danny was....He was kind...He was sweet too. Witty and charming ,when Danny would enter a conversation with a group of friends, he always had the "best story", to" top the story" last told- leaving everyone laughing at the end ,then, he'd start another ...He was the life of the party... I will hear his distinctive laugh in my head forever... Danny was really funny- and SO much fun... As kids, we tried to never "dare" Danny to do anything- because there was NOTHING he wouldn't do? He was always so fearless when we were young.... A DAREDEVIL to say the least- I remember him jumping off the roof once- only to laugh the pain off and do it again! So very sad that I had not seen him lately... Will find him when I get to heaven-I'm confident he will be easy to spot.... He'll be the one entertaining all the angels around him- ....I'm sure l'll find him with his Dad, and Mine... I loved Danny Matthews.... Praying for you all- and for JUSTICE for Danny.... Much Love Tonya
Tonya Bailey
Family Friend
August 7, 2020
I Am So Very Sorry To Here About Dans Passing He Will Be Greatly Missed
I Remember All The Fun We had In Austin During Those Collage Years. And I Am proud To call him My Friend And Brother Rest In Peace My Friend
joel elefant
Friend
August 6, 2020
Mary Ellen, I am so sorry for you and your family's loss of your son, Danny. It's not supposed to be this way.
Janell Peyton
Family Friend
August 6, 2020
MaryEllen and family our sincere condolences. Danny was in my eyes always laughing, smiling and have a good ole time. our thoughts and prayers for you and yours
christine ortiz perales
Friend
August 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences and love to the family. Danny will be missed by many.
Danny and Kathryn Pulley
Danny Pulley
Friend
August 6, 2020
My heart goes out to your family, Mary Ellen. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Alison Whittemore
Family Friend
August 6, 2020
Jim and I have donated $100 to the San Antonio Food Bank in Danny's name. Sending you our heartfelt condolences and hoping we can be with you again soon.
Pamela Clarkson
Friend
