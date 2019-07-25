Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Daniel Y. Martinez


1955 - 2019
Daniel Y. Martinez Obituary
December 20, 1955 - July 22, 2019
Daniel Y. Martinez, entered eternal rest on July 22, 2019 at the blessed age of 63. He was born December 20, 1955 San Antonio, TX. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his parents Raul and Gloria Monreal; siblings Martin Contreras (Betty Contreras), Alfredo Contreras, Ruben Contreras (Belinda Cedillo), Yvonne Contreras; nieces and nephews Joseph, Stephanie, Christopher, Amanda, Ruben Joel, Alfredo Jr., Wesley, Savannah, Zachary; 9 great- nieces and nephews; aunt Olga Reyes, as well as other family members and friends. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Services will conclude on Friday.
Published in Express-News on July 25, 2019
