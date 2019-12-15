Home

Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Danny Allen Metzger Obituary

It is with our deepest sorrow that the family of Danny Allen Metzger announce his sudden passing. Danny will always be remembered as a kind, good hearted young man who loved to make others laugh with his charisma and witty jokes. Beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, father figure and good friend, will be missed and cherished for eternity.

Rosary will be Monday December 16th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to follow. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tributes can be placed on the missionparks.com website.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019
