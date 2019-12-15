|
It is with our deepest sorrow that the family of Danny Allen Metzger announce his sudden passing. Danny will always be remembered as a kind, good hearted young man who loved to make others laugh with his charisma and witty jokes. Beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, father figure and good friend, will be missed and cherished for eternity.
Rosary will be Monday December 16th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to follow. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Tributes can be placed on the missionparks.com website.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019