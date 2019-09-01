|
|
January 31, 1950 - August 22, 2019
Danny Lee Norwitz, age 69, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Danny was born on January 31, 1950 in Mathis, TX to parents, Howard Norhawitz and Nell Schackrel. Danny was a Veteran from 101 Airborne, serving in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. Danny owned and operated
Texas Air Service for over 30 years. Danny loved fishing, cooking, BBQ, making wine, and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Vernell Norwitz and his wife of 25 years Donna Lee Norwitz. Danny L. Norwitz is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Norwitz and Larry Cline; sister Diane Mathis, his Aunt Kay, Lauren Sengebrush and his partner since 2016, Breann Dunlap and many close friends and extended family.
FUNERAL SERVICE TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 3, 2019
11:30 AM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL 1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE
Pastor Tim Soukup will be officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gary Shilling, Doug Niznik, Nelson Skinner and Ray Mathis. In
lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or MD Anderson Cancer Research.
Arrangements with
