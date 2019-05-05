|
February 5, 1960 - April 27, 2019
Danny Patrick Douglas Millner passed away April 27, 2019 at Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born to Ann C. and Raymond B. Millner in San Antonio, TX on February 5, 1960. His sister Laurie A. Millner and parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother Michael R. Millner, sister-in-law Bertie Millner, and nephew Michael R. Millner II. He is also survived by former wife Kerry Chapa, and good friend Roz Christensen.
Dan spent most of his career at USAA. He will be missed by family, friends, and his dogs which he loved so much.
Dan will be laid to rest at Mission Park.
No service is planned.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019